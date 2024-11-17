International manhunt launched for husband of woman found murdered in car boot

Police are searching for Pankaj Lamba in connection with the murder of his wife Harshita Brella

An international manhunt is underway for the husband of a woman found murdered in the boot of a car in east London.

The body of Harshita Brella was discovered almost 100 miles away from her home in Corby, Northamptonshire inside a vehicle in Brisbane Road in Ilford on Thursday.

Northamptonshire Police said it was looking for Pankaj Lamba, the 24-year-old’s husband, in connection with the killing but he is believed to have fled the country.

Earlier, it emerged that a court order, lasting only 28 days, was put in place in September banning a man from visiting the 24 year-old at her workplace.

Chief Insp Paul Cash of Northamptonshire Police said: “Our inquiries lead us to suspect that Harshita was murdered in Northamptonshire earlier this month by her husband Pankaj Lamba.

“We suspect Lamba transported Harshita’s body from Northamptonshire to Ilford by car. We believe he has now fled the country.”

CCTV still from police show Pankaj Lamba wearing a white T-shirt, green coat, grey tracksuit bottoms and white trainers - NORTHAMPTONSHIRE POLICE/PA

Police released an image of Mr Lamba and urged anyone with any information that may assist inquiries, “no matter how small”, to contact the force.

A domestic violence protection order, designed to protect victims of domestic violence, was issued at Northampton magistrates’ court.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was prevented by the order from molesting her, threatening violence or intimidating, harassing and pestering her. He was also told not to encourage or instruct others to contact her in any way.

The order was served by Northamptonshire Police and implemented by magistrates, the Northamptonshire Telegraph reported.

Harshita Brella was the subject of a court order designed to protect people against domestic violence - Terry Harris/Terry Harris

No formal charges against the same man have since been recorded by the court. He was released following a hearing, but ordered to pay the full costs.

Since the body was found, police have maintained Ms Brella was killed by someone who was “known to her” and there was no wider risk to the public.

A referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over prior contact with Ms Brella.

Officers were alerted to the fact Ms Brella might be in danger on Nov 13. Northamptonshire Police went to her home address in Skegness Walk in Corby, but received no answer at the door.

Detectives carrying out a search of the couple’s property in Corby - TERRY HARRIS

A sweep was conducted inside the couple’s home and in the surrounding area - TERRY HARRIS

A missing person investigation was launched and, after enquiries were fast-tracked, her body was found in Ilford on Thursday, some 95 miles away from the multiple occupancy house she lived in.

A post mortem examination, which took place at Leicester Royal Infirmary on Friday, confirmed that she had been murdered, but no arrests have yet been made.

Det Chief Insp Johnny Campbell, the senior investigating officer from East Midlands special operations major crime unit (EMSOU), said on Saturday: “First of all, I want to express my heartfelt condolences to everyone who loved Harshita Brella.

“She was a young woman in her early 20s with her whole life ahead of her and it is absolutely tragic that her life has been cut short in this way.

“Detectives from EMSOU and Northamptonshire Police are working around the clock to establish the circumstances behind her death, including the exact location and timeframe in which it took place.

An IOPC spokesman said: “We will be assessing the referral to decide whether or not any investigation by the IOPC is required.”