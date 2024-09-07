Woman found dead from gunshot in truck on Hwy. 50, near Placerville; CHP arrests suspect

The California Highway Patrol reported finding a woman shot to death early Saturday morning in a Chevrolet truck on U.S. Highway 50 eastbound in Camino, about 9 miles east of Placerville near Snows Road.

The state police arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with the homicide but have not yet identified him or the victim. Investigators are continuing work on the case.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family during this difficult time,” CHP officials said in the news release. “Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.”

Officers arrived on the scene at 6:30 am after receiving a report of a disabled vehicle, the CHP reported, and shortly afterward, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

To secure the scene and manage the case, the state patrol collaborated with El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office, CalFire, El Dorado County Fire Departments and CalTrans.

Law enforcement asked anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any information that could assist in the investigation to call the Placerville CHP office at (530) 748-2450.