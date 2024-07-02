Woman found dead inside burning home in Aurora
Authorities in Aurora are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a burning home Monday morning.
A man accused of operating an alleged Ponzi scheme has drowned in a B.C. river, seven months before his criminal fraud trial was set to start in Edmonton.Curtis Quigley, 56, and his former common-law spouse Kathleen Treadgold, were jointly charged last summer with 80 counts of fraud over $5,000.The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) alleged that the $7.8-million scheme was ongoing for 12 years, with hundreds of victims in Alberta, B.C., the U.S. and Australia.The allegations against Quigley and Tread
NEW YORK (AP) — Video released late Saturday shows an officer in upstate New York fatally shooting a 13-year-old boy who had been tackled to the ground after he ran from police and pointed a replica handgun at them.
Reginald Maclaren was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity leaves Judge Tanya Chutkan to determine how much of the federal criminal case involving Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his defeat to Joe Biden in the 2020 election can survive. The 6-3 ruling on Monday, with the court's conservatives in the majority, declared that Trump has broad protection from criminal prosecution for actions that fell within his official responsibilities as president under the U.S. Constitution. The court delegated to Chutkan, a judge on the U.S. district court in Washington, the complex task of determining how to apply that immunity in the four-count criminal indictment obtained last year by Special Counsel Jack Smith.
A scandal has rocked Canadian hockey and led to multiple investigations of several players who were on the nation's gold medal-winning 2018 world junior team, including some who have moved on to the NHL.
More than two years after a massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde left 19 children and 2 teachers dead, a grand jury indicted on Thursday two former Uvalde school police officers in the botched law enforcement response to the 2022 mass shooting.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida prosecutors knew the late millionaire and financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually assaulted teenage girls two years before they cut a plea deal that has long been criticized as too lenient and a missed opportunity to imprison him a decade earlier, according to transcripts released Monday.
Members of the Van Epps family were on board a Piper Malibu Mirage aircraft leaving upstate New York when the crash happened
A woman from China has been arrested at a Vermont lake bordering Quebec for trying to smuggle 29 eastern box turtles, a protected species, into Canada by kayak, according to Border Patrol agents.
MONTREAL — It’s moving day in Quebec, and Mario Lortie is leaving his apartment of 27 years. It’s not by choice. His new landlords, who recently bought the Montreal duplex where he lives, want to convert the building into a single home, so Lortie got the boot. The problem is he has nowhere to go. The 62-year-old former social worker lives on welfare due to health problems, and was paying just $535 a month in rent. After a fruitless search for another apartment he could afford, Lortie turned to a
DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — A judge declared a mistrial Monday after jurors deadlocked in the polarizing and much-watched case of Karen Read, a woman accused of striking her Boston police officer boyfriend with her SUV and leaving him to die in a snowstorm.
Toronto police are investigating after two "suspected hate-motivated" acts occurred at separate synagogues in North York early Sunday morning.Just after 3 a.m. on Sunday, police received a call that a person had thrown rocks through the front windows of a synagogue near Bathurst Street and Dewlane Drive, the Toronto Police Service said in a release. Thirty minutes later, a person threw a rock through the window of another synagogue, near Bayview Avenue and Fifeshire Road, police said.In both cas
There have been multiple incidents of gun owners shooting at drones. That presents a challenge for retailers.
A controversial spiritual leader in Nepal known as “Buddha Boy” has been sentenced to a 10-year prison term Monday for sexually assaulting a minor, court officials said. Ram Bahadur Bamjan — believed by some to be the reincarnation of the founder of Buddhism — was also ordered to pay $3,700 in compensation to the victim by a judge at the Sarlahi District Court in southern Nepal. The man will have 70 days to appeal against the court order, court official Sadan Adhikari said.
JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of Jewish ultra-Orthodox men clashed with Israeli police in central Jerusalem on Sunday during a protest against a Supreme Court order for them to begin enlisting for military service.
Five members of an Atlanta-area family died in a small plane crash in New York, the New York State Police said Monday.
Nearly 200 Florida laws are set to take effect today and some of them could have big impacts on you. Governor Ron Desantis signed bills impacting parents, property owners, employment and health care.
Two-hundred critically missing children have been found after a six-week national operation led by the U.S. Marshals Service, and federal, state and local agencies in seven reegions.