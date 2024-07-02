Woman found dead inside burning home in Aurora
Authorities in Aurora are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a burning home Monday morning.
Authorities in Aurora are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a burning home Monday morning.
The two firefighters had dated for about seven years before breaking up, according to Kuhbander's parents
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyers on Monday asked the New York judge who presided over his hush money trial to set aside his conviction and delay his sentencing, scheduled for next week.
The records were under seal for 16 years. Now they’re public.
Reginald Maclaren was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder
Prosecutors in Australia said Sakina Muhammad Jan forced her daughter to marry a man she didn't want to wed in November 2019, weeks before he killed her
A man accused of operating an alleged Ponzi scheme has drowned in a B.C. river, seven months before his criminal fraud trial was set to start in Edmonton.Curtis Quigley, 56, and his former common-law spouse Kathleen Treadgold, were jointly charged last summer with 80 counts of fraud over $5,000.The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) alleged that the $7.8-million scheme was ongoing for 12 years, with hundreds of victims in Alberta, B.C., the U.S. and Australia.The allegations against Quigley and Tread
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida prosecutors knew the late millionaire and financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually assaulted teenage girls two years before they cut a plea deal that has long been criticized as too lenient and a missed opportunity to imprison him a decade earlier, according to transcripts released Monday.
KULA, Hawaii (AP) — Two men arrested last month on a public road within Oprah Winfrey 's property on the Hawaiian island of Maui are suspected of illegal night hunting, state officials said Monday.
Mark Alan Partain was killed by the dog in March. The dog had attacked someone else months before
DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — A judge declared a mistrial Monday after jurors deadlocked in the polarizing and much-watched case of Karen Read, a woman accused of striking her Boston police officer boyfriend with her SUV and leaving him to die in a snowstorm.
A woman from China has been arrested at a Vermont lake bordering Quebec for trying to smuggle 29 eastern box turtles, a protected species, into Canada by kayak, according to Border Patrol agents.
Kaylon Kirkwood must also pay a $5,000 fine for killing the K-9, plus $38,379.98 in restitution, which includes the cost of a new police dog, training, and Bane’s necropsy and cremation.
Bryson Muir, 14, has been missing since Sunday, June 16
Police tape surrounded a section of a Lloydminster, Sask., campground, blocking off debris and two damaged RVs on Saturday evening — one of which had front-ended a tree.The scene resulted from a man stealing an occupied RV Saturday evening, charging it toward an RCMP officer, then crashing the vehicle before being arrested. The incident injured "several" civilians and the officer, according to a Alberta RCMP news release issued Saturday night.Shortly before 7:15 p.m. Saturday, a member of the Ll
Nearly 200 Florida laws are set to take effect today and some of them could have big impacts on you. Governor Ron Desantis signed bills impacting parents, property owners, employment and health care.
WEST BATH, Maine (AP) — A man who confessed to killing his parents and two of their friends and wounding three people in a highway shooting pleaded guilty to murder and other charges on Monday, and a judge sentenced him to the maximum term of life in prison.
Neil Foden, 66, was convicted in May.
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A controversial spiritual leader in Nepal known as “Buddha Boy” has been sentenced to a 10-year prison term Monday for sexually assaulting a minor, court officials said.
Justin Arteaga was found guilty of a violent crime in aid of racketeering tied to the fatal shooting of Evan Campbell.
The chaotic scene that unfolded at the corner of Fifth Street and Ocean Drive was linked to a snatched necklace, according to a police report.