Woman found dead inside car with ‘chemical substance’ on Alligator Alley, BSO says

The Broward Sheriff’s Office released the name of a woman found dead inside a car parked on Alligator Alley with a chemical agent inside the vehicle.

The bizarre case started when deputies went to the 5500 block of North Ocean Blvd. in Lauderdale-by-the Sea last week to conduct a welfare check on a possible missing person. Deputies received no response when they got there, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

On Friday, they got a tip that the woman’s car was at a rest stop at the 31000 block of Alligator Alley in Weston, according to the sheriff’s office.

A Local 10 news helicopter’s camera caught a photo of a note attached to the windshield of the Subaru the woman was inside that read: “Danger-Deadly gas-Call HAZMAT.

The sheriff’s office said a chemical substance was inside the car with the woman, who they identified Tuesday as Iva Vucic, but the type of substance is under investigation. BSO has not released the woman’s age.

A deputy who was first on the scene was taken to a hospital as a precaution, the sheriff’s office said.

“Detectives with BSO Crime Scene and Homicide units are investigating the circumstances surrounding this active incident,” sheriff’s office spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis said in an email.

Thomas Steinkamp, an investigator with the Broward County Office of Medical Examiner and Trauma Services, said in an emai Tuesday to the Herald that “the cause of death currently pending further studies.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.