Woman found dead in Kansas City field Monday. Police investigate suspicious death

Police are investigating a suspicious death after a woman was found dead in a Kansas City field late Monday.

Officers responded just before midnight to the 3600 block of Oakley Avenue, where they found a woman with unknown bodily trauma in a field, according to Sgt. Philip DiMartino, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Emergency medical crews declared the woman dead at the scene.

Detectives canvassed the area for witnesses, and crime scene investigators processed the scene for evidence.

Police ask anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.