Woman found dead in parked car with at least one gunshot wound
Woman found dead in parked car with at least one gunshot wound
Woman found dead in parked car with at least one gunshot wound
Sean "Diddy" Combs is charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution
AVIGNON, France (AP) — A 71-year-old French man admitted in court Tuesday that for nearly a decade, he repeatedly drugged his unwitting wife and invited dozens of men to rape her while she lay unconscious in their bed.
"It was unprofessional behavior of him, he started to panic," David Lochridge testified of Stockton Rush
The boys' mom, 29-year-old Deveca Rose, denies four counts of manslaughter
The 6-month-old child is "permanently disfigured" from the injuries, according to authorities
An associate of Dominique Pelicot, the Frenchman man who drugged his wife and invited dozens of men to rape her in a case that has shocked France and the world, told a court that he committed similar crimes against his own wife under Pelicot's influence. Jean-Pierre Marechal met Pelicot on a website where they shared information about drugging and assulting their spouses. Police say Pelicot was among the men who Marechal invited to assault his wife. An associate of Frenchman Dominique Pelicot, w
The remains of Daniel Menard, 79, and his wife, Stephanie Menard, 73, were found in their neighbor’s basement, police allege
NEW YORK (AP) — Two former New York City Fire Department chiefs were arrested Monday on charges that they solicited tens of thousands of dollars in bribes to guarantee that the department's fire-safety division gave preferential treatment to some individuals and companies.
Florwer Carlin Lizano, Jr., 38, a convicted felon who is now charged with first-degree murder, remains at large, police tell PEOPLE
Laurie Leigh Shaver, 41, of Fla., was found guilty of second-degree murder with a firearm for killing her husband, Michael Douglas Shaver, 36, in 2015, authorities said
A father and his two adult sons have been named as the victims in a triple homicide in Lloydminster, Sask., last week. Brent Peters, 66, Brennan Peters, 34, and Matthew Peters, 32, were found dead inside a home on the evening of Sept. 11, RCMP say.Their bodies were found after officers were called to conduct a wellness check at a bungalow in the area of 50th Street and 47th Avenue, a few blocks east of the Alberta-Saskatchewan border that runs through the city's core.RCMP identified the victims
The parents of Mia Glynn, 8, recall their daughter’s “awful” final moments being dismissed by their general practitioner before she died of sepsis
A Georgia pastor and his wife believe the ex-Hancock County sheriff’s deputies should have faced criminal prosecution in the shooting death of their son.
"I never had feelings for her before that, but afterward, I definitely thought of her differently."
Macollvie Neel, editor of the Haitian Times, was ready to start her workday from home on Monday when her doorbell rang. What she thought might be a delivery turned out to be more than a half-dozen police officers.
Halifax police say two people have been charged in the death of a 16-year-old Halifax boy who went missing more than two years ago — and more arrests are expected.Devon Sinclair Marsman was last seen on Feb. 24, 2022, in the Spryfield area of Halifax, and was reported missing on March 4, 2022.In a news release Tuesday, Halifax Regional Police said his body has been found and is with the Medical Examiner's Office for official identification. Marsman's death is now considered a homicide.On Monday
"We both loved the idea of our baby girl to take the name of her great-grandmother and to wear it in honor of her," the woman writes in a post on Reddit
We are learning more about the three men killed in Lloydminster. RCMP and family members have now identified the father and adult sons as Brent Peters, 66, Brennan Peters, 34, and Matthew Peters, 32. As Jasmine King explains, relatives have been left with more questions than answers.
NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for Sean “Diddy Combs asked a judge Wednesday to let him await his sex trafficking trial at his luxury home on an island near Miami Beach, rather than a grim federal jail in Brooklyn.
"Sadly, I have seen this exact level of behavior from many different coworkers. As soon as the baby was born, they stopped being their own person and just became mothers."