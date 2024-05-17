Woman found guilty in stabbing death of boyfriend

The manslaughter charge against Shaqueta Foley came down to a matter of 30 seconds, according to Crown prosecutor Blake Johnston.

Foley said that after Robert Crossman walked back into the apartment where they lived on Mecklenburg Street, he hauled her across a bed in their bedroom and choked her, leaving her no choice but to grab a nearby knife and swing it into his back.

But their upstairs neighbour, Jim Hammond, watched Crossman stand in the doorway and say, "You tried to stab me" and walk out of view before screaming and reappearing five to 10 seconds later, gushing blood. He testified that time span was less than 30 seconds, and he heard nothing like the "thuds and bangs" that made him walk downstairs, where he found Foley and Crossman grappling in the common hallway on Oct. 4, 2023.

"It's not credible to believe all the assaults, including choking, took between 5-10 seconds, and was not loud enough to alert Hammond," Johnston said.

A 12-person jury agreed, and found Foley, 30, guilty Friday after about four hours of deliberation, with a pause to review a recording of Hammond's testimony. Foley looked on expressionless, and later wiped tears from her eyes as her sentencing was scheduled for July 3. When the verdict was read, a gasp of relief went up from Crossman's family and supporters in attendance, including parents Gladys Crossman and Robert Crossman Sr.

"We are all very relieved and thankful that justice has rightfully been served," said Crossman's sister, Cassie Crossman. "There were very many happy tears and now Robert can truly rest in peace."

Crossman, 34, died 10 days after the stabbing at Saint John Regional Hospital on Oct. 14, 2023. Dr. Marek Godlewski, who performed the autopsy, testified that one of two stab wounds had pierced "important blood vessels," causing damage to vital organs from oxygen loss.

After Crossman fell into the doorway of the apartment, Hammond testified that he heard Foley say, "What happened? Why are you bleeding? What did you do?" When paramedics arrived, paramedic Anthony Scott testified that she said Crossman may have been caught on a metal part of the bed, and she is seen on Const. Ryan Wilson's body camera saying "it could have even been the bike."

Wilson testified that he found a 21-centimetre kitchen knife on the floor of the bedroom, which had blood on the tip that matched Crossman's DNA, according to an agreed statement of fact.

The next morning, Foley was interviewed by Det. Const. James Boyles, where she is seen at first denying that she remembers stabbing Crossman, but acknowledges "I must have." She then begins recalling images of a "black handle" and saying she stabbed him as he turned away, indicating a stabbing motion and showing where she would have stabbed him, but only says she remembered stabbing him once, drawing a diagram to show how both wounds could be caused by the same motion.

Godlewski testified the two downward-facing wound tracks were "incompatible" with the one stabbing motion.

Foley was crying when the charge of killing Crossman was read to her as the trial started on Monday, and on Tuesday cried out when Crossman could be heard groaning in body camera footage as he was loaded on a stretcher. When asked by Boyles the day after the stabbing what she would say to him if she could, she said, "I love you."

During cross-examination Thursday, Foley said she didn't remember giving the statement to Boyles and only "vaguely" remembered stabbing Crossman, and that it's taken time and reviewing the facts to help reconstruct her understanding of the case.

She demonstrated a different stabbing motion than she did for Boyles, and she said that Crossman had said to call 911 both before and after he was stabbed.

In final arguments Friday, Johnston said Foley's memory was selective, and often omitted elements that might hurt her but included details that help her.

"She only remembered for sure what Crossman did to her, but can't say for sure what she did to Crossman," Johnston told the jury.

Johnston said that details including suggesting the bed and the bike, as well as the diagram, were not just lies but deliberate fabrications intended to deflect blame for the stabbing, and that Foley had only agreed she'd done it once Boyles had explained the evidence, giving her no further options.

Foley's lawyer Shanna Wicks told the court that her client had been honest about memory issues, about her drug use and admitted to stabbing Crossman.

"She told you why. She was being assaulted, and had to make it stop," Wicks said, adding that her client was afraid of Crossman, who was bigger and stronger than her, and that attempts to fight him off and to retreat hadn't worked. Foley testified that the two had been doing drugs and slept most of the previous day, and that she had been woken up by having her head slammed into a wall.

Wicks said that inconsistencies in her story compared to her other statements relate to the fact that she was trying to figure out what happened, and called the body camera footage a "great tool" to determine her client's state of mind.

"Foley was desperate, frantic, muttering to herself, just trying to figure it out," she told the jury.

On Friday, Justice William Grant told the jury that their task was to determine whether Foley acted lawfully in self-defence, using three criteria: whether there was force or a threat of force used against the defendant, whether the act was done for defensive reasons, and whether the act was reasonable in the circumstances.

He said that unless the Crown proves beyond a reasonable doubt that one of those three criteria was not present, the jury must acquit.

Foley declined a request for comment through defence lawyer Charles Bryant.

Sentences for manslaughter can range from probation to life in prison. In a 2003 case review of manslaughter cases involving intimate relationships prepared for a federal-provincial task force, sentences in 19 cases involving female defendants ranged from probation to 5.5 years. It was noted in the review that advancing self-defence at trial could still lead to a reduced sentence, even if it had not led to an acquittal.

Crossman, a father of one, was born in Saint John in 1989 to Gladys and Robert Crossman, Sr., according to his obituary.

Cassie Crossman said her brother was a "gentle string bean giant," standing six foot four and 140 pounds. She called him a "dedicated hard working father" to an 11-year-old daughter, Kennedi, who had him "wrapped around her finger."

"Anytime you would find Robert he was doing his daughter’s hair or nails, colouring, or dancing with her," she said, saying he was a "true child at heart and loved life and making anyone smile with his infectious laugh."

Cassie Crossman said her brother had a life-long struggle with addiction and "had his faults just like anyone else ... but was always there for people he loved and would take accountability for any mistakes he made.

"His family loves him dearly," she said. "It has been a traumatic event for us all and a massive void and heartbreak that will never heal within his family and friends."

