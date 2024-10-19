Woman found shot and killed inside Clovis home, police say. Suspect was later arrested

A woman was killed inside a Clovis, California home on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.

A woman is dead Saturday morning after shots rang out inside a Clovis home.

Officers initially responded to a disturbance at 10:20 a.m. in the 3800 block of Hampton Way, near Ashlan Avenue.

Police said multiple family members were inside the home when officers went inside and found a woman with a gunshot wound.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motive to the shooting is unknown.

The alleged shooter was later arrested Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police Lt. Scott Borsch said there was a “decent amount of people living in the home” including children.

The woman, police said, lives at the home.