Woman fulfills lifelong dream to see gorillas after jungle trek

A woman fulfilled her lifelong dream of seeing mountain gorillas in the wild after an intense 10km trek through Uganda's Bwindi Impenetrable Forest. Ankita Kumar, 33, from Bangalore, India, spent five years yearning to see the endangered species but could never afford the pricey permits. The gorilla trek, organized by Jim Jam Safaris, finally made her dream come true on a special occasion—her 50th country visit. Ankita said “I’ve wanted to see them for five years, but the permits are so expensive—$800 in Uganda and $1500 in Rwanda. "It all adds up with flights, visas, and other costs, but it was worth every penny!”