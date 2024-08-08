Woman goes from losing job to winning SC lottery game’s grand prize a few days later

A Lowcountry woman’s luck changed in a big way, according to South Carolina Education Lottery officials.

In a few days she went from losing her job to winning a $300,000 grand prize on a scratch-off lottery game, officials said in a news release.

Information about where the woman worked and how she lost the job was not available.

“I’m still in shock and extremely grateful,” she said in the release. “I’ve never won anything before.”

The six-figure winning Gold Rush game was purchased The Old Pantry gas station/convenience store at 1190 Ribaut Road in Beaufort, according to the release.

The woman said her newfound windfall has given her a fresh start and she wants to use the money to buy a house, according to the release.

“It’s crazy how things worked out,” she said.

The winner will be allowed to retain some privacy, as South Carolina is one of 11 states — along with Arizona, Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, New Jersey, North Dakota, Ohio, Texas and Virginia — that allow lottery winners to remain anonymous.

The odds of winning the top prize in the $300,000 Gold Rush game were 1-in-700,000, according to the release. Two of the game’s six top prize-winning tickets remain unclaimed, officials said.

The Old Pantry received a commission of $3,000 for selling the claimed ticket, according to the release.