Woman Hailed a 'Hero' for Jumping in Icy South Carolina Pond to Save 3-Year-Old Girl

Heather Britt leapt into action after watching the girl fall into the water on Jan. 22, according to police

The family of a 3-year-old who fell into an icy pond in South Carolina is thanking a woman whose quick action saved the little girl's life.

According to the North Charleston Police Department, Kendra Festian, her husband and children were enjoying the snow at The Lakes subdivision on Wednesday morning, Jan. 22 when the incident occurred.

The child fell through the surface of a partially frozen pond after she followed several older boys onto the ice, police said.

Luckily, authorities said Heather Britt, who was there with her son, saw Mira fall through the ice and immediately acted on instinct — and jumped into the water to save her.

Mira’s father then leaped into action and pulled Britt and Mira to safety.

After the scary experience, the Festian family realized that they were not able to catch the good Samaritan's name to thank her, according to police.

But thanks to several residents in the neighborhood, the family was soon connected with the woman.

The police department also acknowledged Britt for her “quick and heroic actions.”

The incident came days after a child died in North Carolina in a sledding accident as unusually frigid weather has gripped parts of the southern United States this month.

The unidentified victim had been sledding on a golf course with other kids when the child fell into the icy water.

Two first responders and three civilians who took part in the rescue were also taken to a hospital for medical evaluation, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said.



