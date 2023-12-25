Woman to help at Derbyshire hospice on Christmas Day where husband died

A woman who lost her husband to cancer is returning to the hospice where he died to volunteer on Christmas Day.

June Spreckley's husband Pete spent his final days being cared for by staff at Ashgate Hospice in Chesterfield.

He died in February 2022 after being diagnosed with incurable blood cancer.

"I get a sense of deep satisfaction by volunteering, knowing that hopefully I am able to help in any way to emulate the wonderful care my husband had," she said.

Before his death, Pete was admitted to the hospice twice - initially for symptom and pain management support and then for end of life care in his final days.

June, 70, said the hospice staff and volunteers are "remarkable" and so she talked to Pete before he died about giving back to the organisation which had helped them in the future.

She added she will "forever be grateful for Ashgate" after her husband Pete received dedicated care at the end of his life.

"The care was invaluable to both Pete and myself," June said.

"The patience, kindness and dedication to making Pete comfortable cannot be praised highly enough.

"The difference this made to me, knowing my husband was able to leave this earth free of pain cannot ever be underestimated."

She will be joined on Christmas Day by Lynne North, 66, who has recently retired from the ambulance service.

As ward volunteers, the pair have several duties, from taking meal orders and serving food and drinks to offering support and empathy to patients.

Similarly to June, it will Lynne's first Christmas volunteering at the hospice and said she is looking forward to bringing some festive cheer to patients and their families.

"I think it will just be like a normal day - filled with lots of sparkle.

"I usually see my children and grandchildren on Christmas morning but they are getting older now, so I have explained to them how important it is that I volunteer instead this year.

"They completely understand and wish the best for me. I'm looking forward to seeing everyone for a late lunch and then spending the rest of the day with them."

