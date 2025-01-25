Woman hit with 13 charges in crash that killed Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson

A Maryland woman involved in the car crash that killed Minnesota Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson, along with two of his friends, has been charged with more than a dozen counts, including negligent vehicular manslaughter, negligent homicide and driving under the influence.

Cori Clingman was “traveling at a high rate of speed” when she allegedly caused the three-car crash in Prince George’s County on July 6, state police said in a press release. As 23-year-old Clingman attempted to change lanes, she struck a Dodge Charger, forcing it off the road, and then hit a Chevrolet Impala.

Jackson, 24, was in the front passenger seat of the Charger at the time and died at the scene, alongside the driver, 23-year-old Isaiah Hazel, police said. A third person, 24-year-old Anthony Lytton Jr., was meanwhile rushed to the hospital, where he died from his injuries a short time later. All three men played football together at Wise High School in Upper Marlboro, Md.

Jackson went on to star as cornerback at the University of Oregon, before becoming the Vikings’ fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

“Each of their lives was special, important and a tragic loss for their families and our community,” Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy told reporters.

Braveboy added that Clingman also attended high school with the men and that “they all had known each other for a very long time.” She was even the manager of their high school football team, according to Clingman’s attorney.

Clingman, a hairdresser, was arrested at work on Thursday, reported Washington, D.C.’s ABC affiliate. She was released on home monitoring after being arraigned on Friday. If convicted, Clingman faces up to 30 years in prison.