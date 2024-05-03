Woman hit by bus outside London Victoria station

Ambulances surround Victoria station after a pedestrian was hit by a bus - Neil Stevenson for The Telegraph

A woman has been hit by a double-decker bus outside Victoria station at a junction that has seen multiple fatalities in recent years.

The victim was taken in a blue-light convoy to hospital by police and air ambulance medics after the crash at about 11am.

The Metropolitan Police is yet to confirm her condition or further details.

Passengers including families with young children were stuck on the bus for more than an hour after the crash as they were interviewed by police.

The area of Victoria bus station and Buckingham Palace Road has been the scene of two fatalities in two years.

In January, Catherine Finnegan, 56, died at the scene after being hit by a double-decker bus.

London Ambulance vehicles previously attended the station in January after a double-decker bus reportedly crashed into a shelter - Roymundo Blanco/PA

In 2021, Melissa Burr, 32, was killed when she was hit by a bus at Victoria bus station while using a pedestrian walkway.

It prompted Nickie Aiken, Westminster’s Conservative MP, to warn that she was “concerned about passenger safety” at the junction.

Melissa Burr, 32, from Kent, died after a crash involving two buses at Victoria bus station in 2021 - Metropolitan Police/PA

Victoria bus station – which is separate to the coach station – often has near-misses because of the thousands of tourists who use the narrow pavements between the rail station, Buckingham Palace and Hyde Park.

A large police cordon has been erected around the bus station and dozens of emergency crews attended the latest scene.

‘People keep crossing without looking’

A woman who was on the bus, and was among the visibly shaken eyewitnesses, said she “saw a grey figure come towards us from the side” whilst the driver was turning into the terminus in central London.

Youcef Fk, 26, who works for a sightseeing bus company in Victoria, told The Telegraph: “Police said a lady had been smashed by the bus. This is about the third time it has happened in the same place, and the fourth time was a couple of weeks ago when a bus stop was smashed.”

Explaining the many near-misses he sees at the junction, he added: “It’s not about drivers, it’s about people. They keep crossing without looking behind them.

“It’s a dangerous junction. We keep telling the police and the council that there have to be black barriers at the corner because the pavement is too close to the road and bus wheels go over it.

“We keep reporting it to the police and council but they don’t listen. We work for sightseeing and care about people visiting this country, but we’re finding that when people get injured the customers get scared and just want to leave the area.”

