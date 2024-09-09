Woman who was hit while cycling in Guelph dies from injuries

Police in Guelph say a woman who has hit while cycling on Victoria Road N., last Thursday has died from her injuries. (Kate Bueckert/CBC - image credit)

A woman in her 70s who was hit while cycling on Victoria Road N., in Guelph last week has died, police say.

The woman was cycling on Victoria Road N. in front of St. James Catholic High School when she was hit by a Ford sedan between 12:45 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. on Thursday.

"The driver of the sedan quickly left the scene without checking on the cyclist," police said in a release the day of the collision.

The woman was taken to a Hamilton hospital in critical condition. Police said on Monday the woman has since died of her injuries.

The car believed to have hit the woman was located at a home near Guelph's downtown about an hour later. A man was located at an address in the city's east end at 3:40 p.m. and arrested.

A 35-year-old Guelph man is charged with failing to stop after an accident causing bodily harm. He will appear in court Oct. 18.

Police say the collision is still under investigation and are asking anyone who witnessed it, or anyone who has dashcam or home security footage of the area of Victoria Road North between Cassino Avenue and Grange Road between 12:45 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. Thursday, to contact investigators.