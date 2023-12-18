Woman injured in crash on the A27 near Arundel

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was seriously injured in a crash.

The collision happened on the Arundel Bypass at about 15:00 GMT on Sunday, Sussex Police said.

It involved a dark grey Peugeot and a silver convertible Mercedes.

A passenger in the Peugeot, a 53-year-old woman from the Petersfield area in Hampshire, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where she remains.

Sgt Ian Richardson said: “We are investigating the circumstances of the collision, and want witnesses or anyone with information to come forward."

