Woman injured and dog dies after being hit by car

Police say the driver stopped but then left without leaving details with the injured woman [Google]

A woman has potentially life-altering injuries and her dog was put down after they were struck by a car in Nottinghamshire.

Nottinghamshire Police said they were hit at the junction of Annesley Road and St Mary's Way in Hucknall at about 15:30 BST on 9 October.

The woman was taken to hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening "but could be life-altering", while the dog, which was badly injured, later had to be put down.

Police said the driver of the car stopped but then left without exchanging details with the woman.

Officers have asked anyone who saw the crash or has video footage of it to come forward.

