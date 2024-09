CBC

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) says a resident who died in August of brain inflammation had the eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus, a mosquito-borne disease that's rarely spread to humans.Like the West Nile virus, EEE is typically transmitted between wild birds and mosquitoes, according to OPH. It sometimes infects horses, hence its name, but is seldom passed on to people.Last month, OPH said there had only been three confirmed human cases in Ontario. As recently as Monday, Health Canada report