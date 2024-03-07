Woman injured while saving dog from black bear attack at Pennsylvania home

A Pennsylvania woman survived a close encounter with four black bears on Tuesday after she was attacked by a mama bear.

The woman spotted the family of four in her backyard in Butler County, north of Pittsburgh.

John Hays, chief of the Butler Township Police Department, told the Erie Times-News, part of the USA TODAY Network, the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. in Butler Township.

“The bear went after the dog and she went out of her house to save the dog and the bear went after her,” Hays told the Times-News. “It swatted her and knocked her down.”

Hays said the woman had bites on her arms and back of her head, but was able to get her dog to safety.

In an attempt to flee the scene, the bears ran up a nearby tree. The Pennsylvania Game Commission responded and euthanized the 250-pound mama bear. The 90-pound cubs were trapped and removed from the location.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The dog also escaped the scary encounter.

Hays said this is the first bear encounter in the area

Hays, who has worked for the department for 44 years, said this incident was an unusual report.

“It’s kind of rare,” he said.

Hays said the department typically doesn't receive calls about someone getting hurt by wildlife.

“This is the first bear attack we’ve had in our area, it’s a pretty rare incident,” Hays said.

There are bears that live in or pass through the township.

“We get reports of bears quite often in the spring and the fall. I wouldn’t say we have a high concentration of bears, but they do come through,” Hays said.

Cubs are released back into the wild

The black bear trio have been safely released back in the woods on Thursday.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission released the three bears at State Game Lands 282 in Warren County.

How rare are attacks by black bears?

Dr. Lynn Rogers, a biologist who studies wild black bears, has gained an understanding of the often misunderstood creatures.

After studying bears in the wild for over 50 years, Rogers claims that the bears are just like humans in some aspects: territorial. Rogers said that bear attacks occur mostly when they are afraid.

"Most attacks by black bears are defensive reactions to a person who is too close, which is an easy situation to avoid," Rogers wrote in a blog post on North American Bear Center. "Injuries from these defensive reactions are usually minor."

Rogers also adds that black bears usually don't make the first move.

"Offensive attacks are very rare and include all of the killings by black bears. These are generally unprovoked predatory attacks in remote areas where bears have the least contact with people," Roger wrote. "Bears that visit campgrounds, bird feeders, and garbage cans almost never kill people, even though these bears have by far the most contact with people."

Of the 750,000 black bears in North America, Rogers said the bears kill less than one person per year.

How often do attacks occur yearly?

According to the North American Bear Center, an average of one bear attack happens per year.

While bear attacks are rare, NPS warns that everyone should keep their distance when encountering these huge animals.

Things to remember if you're attacked by a bear, according to the NPS:

Brown / Grizzly Bears: If you are being attacked by a brown or grizzly bear, play dead. Lay still on the ground until the bear leaves the area. Do not fight back unless the bear attack persists. Remember to strike the bear in the face to gain the upper hand.

Black Bears: Do not play dead if you are attacked by a black bear. Run to the nearest building or vehicle that can be locked securely. If you don't have a place to hide to avoid the attack, ﬁght back. With force, punch and kick the bear in the face and muzzle.

The NPS also suggests that people that like to go to the woods, always bring bear pepper spray.

