Woman interviewed by police after car hits takeaway

The Moreton Hall Fish & Kebab shop has been boarded up since the crash [Rachael McMenemy/BBC]

A woman has been interviewed under caution after a car crashed into a takeaway leaving three people with serious injuries.

Suffolk Police was called to Tallou Place in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, on 27 July to reports of a BMW colliding with a shop front.

A month on a woman, aged in her 30s, was voluntarily interviewed under caution on 20 August, the force said.

Those injured have all been discharged from hospital, it added.

Police said a BMW had gone into the front of the takeaway and injured three people [Rachael McMenemy/BBC]

The driver also sustained minor injuries.

Suffolk Police said those injured were receiving "ongoing treatment at home" and it would continue to investigate.

