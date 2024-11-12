Woman jumps into river to save dog from drowning and then gets arrested for being drunk

A woman who jumped into a river to save a stranger’s dog from drowning found herself getting arrested by police for being drunk.

The woman dove into the Detroit River to save the dog after it escaped from the groomers.

She floated on her back with the animal on her chest until firefighters got there.

When police asked the woman for her name, officers said she became uncooperative and had no choice but to arrest her.

The woman was breathalyzed by police at 11am on Friday (8 November) and blew double digits.

“Trying to save a dog, you guys found public intoxication," the woman is heard saying on the body camera.