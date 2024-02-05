Suspected XL Bully dogs that mauled grandmother to death owned by dog breeding drill rapper

Esther Martin was found seriously injured after she is believed to have been attacked by two dogs

Two suspected XL Bullies which mauled a 68-year-old pensioner to death while she was visiting her grandson were owned by a drill rapper and dog breeder.

Esther Martin was found seriously injured after she is believed to have been attacked by two of the now banned breed, at a property in Jaywick Sands, near Clacton-on-Sea.

She died at the scene and Ashley Warren, an aspiring rapper who goes by the name Wyless Man and who is said to have kept eight dogs, has been arrested for dangerous dogs offences and remains in custody.

Police said members of the public showed “unflinching bravery” for trying to rescue Mrs Martin during the attack at around 4pm on Saturday before the dogs were shot dead by police.

Officers said the breeds of the dogs were yet to be determined but Mr Warren posted a Facebook advert selling puppies for £500 in November.

Mrs Martin’s devastated daughters said there were two adult dogs and six puppies at the property and they believed them to be XL Bullies.

Neighbours told how they saw a man attempting to smash his way into the property with a spade after going to check on the woman and seeing blood on the walls.

One resident said: “He was looking through the window and saying, ‘There’s claret up the wall, everywhere.’ I heard two shots and there were about five shots after. It’s terrible. I saw them bringing the body out. There was blood all over her, from here [pointing to his stomach] up [pointing to his head]. There was blood all in her hair.”

A woman living on the same street said: “He was looking through the window with his spade trying to get in but he couldn’t because the door was locked and he was shouting and swearing at the dog. It wasn’t a nightmare for him because he was not in there. It was a nightmare for the person who was in there.”

Gunshots could be heard from the house after the police arrived and Julie Coleman, 67, who lives opposite the house, said that she came home to find “shouting and hollering and things going on”.

“We heard dogs barking which set our dogs off and this guy picked up a brick from the neighbour’s garden opposite and smashed it through the window. Apparently, he was here to check up on the lady for some reason. The neighbour next door got the whole thing on her door ring bell, dogs barking and a boy coming out of the house asking for help,” she said.

XL Bullies, which have been blamed for a rise in dog attacks, were banned in January and it is a criminal offence to own one of the dogs in England and Wales without a certificate.

Owners will also have to follow a strict set of rules around their care, including having them neutered, keeping them on a lead and muzzling them in public.

Following the attack, Kelly Fretwell, one of the victim’s daughters, said the dogs involved in the attack were XL Bullies.

There were eight XL Bullies present in the house, six puppies and the two adults who attacked when her mother was left there alone, she said.

All eight dogs were owned by Mr Warren and Ms Fretwell said her mother was visiting the area to see her 11-year-old grandson.

“She was amazing,” Ms Fretwell said. “She was retired and trying to bring her life back on track after the passing of my sister two years ago.”

The family say that although the attack had taken place around 4pm they did not find out what had happened until 10pm when police arrived at her front door.

She said: “This is a very distressing time for our family. If someone knocked on your door at night to say that your mum had been mauled to death, would you believe them?”

“There could have been two victims, my nephew has not only lost his mum and grandmother but he had to witness all this violence. He could have been killed as well.”

The victim’s other daughter, Sonia Martin, told the BBC her mother had previously expressed concerns about the “dangerous and aggressive dogs”.

“There were adult XL bully dogs in the property, and my mum had raised concerns to the owners about them being dangerous and quite aggressive.”

She said she had been informed that the puppies had started fighting and her mother had been told by the dogs’ owner to “put a broom in among them, to distract them”.

She said: “That’s when she was attacked.”

Chief Supt Glen Pavelin, from Essex Police, said officers arrived within “minutes” of reports of the attack, but that “sadly” the 68-year-old victim died at the scene.

He said that although the victim has not been formally identified, the force has confirmed it is Mrs Martin.

“I want to express my condolences to her family and friends,” he said.

He added: “We believe Esther has been attacked by two dogs inside the house.

“When Essex Police officers entered the house, their priority was – as always – to keep their community safe. Their unflinching bravery and professionalism ensure that there is no ongoing threat to the people of Essex.

“Both dogs were destroyed inside the house. I would like to thank local people who tried to get into the house to help Esther – you should be proud.”

He said Mrs Martin and the arrested man were “of the same family” and added: “The breed of the dogs cannot be confirmed but we are working with experts to identify the breed of the dogs.”