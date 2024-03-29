Woman killed in Breckenridge Lane crash
BALTIMORE (AP) — The cargo ship that lost power and crashed into a bridge in Baltimore underwent “routine engine maintenance” in port beforehand, the U.S. Coast Guard said Wednesday, as divers recovered the bodies of two of six workers who plunged into the water when it collapsed. The others were presumed dead, and officials said search efforts had been exhausted. Investigators began collecting evidence from the vessel a day after it struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge. The bodies of the two men
About 1,400 workers at a Ford factory in Michigan that makes the F-150 Lightning will move to new jobs or take retirement packages next week as sales of the electric pickup trucks slow. The changes announced in January will take effect Monday, Ford spokeswoman Jessica Enoch said. Ford began the year by cutting production of the F-150 Lightning electric pickup after weaker-than-expected electric vehicle sales growth.
Key bridge collapse could serve as a wake-up call for the fast-changing shipping industry and its ever-larger vessels
Here's what to know about the cargo ship Dali that crashed into Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing it to collapse and leaving six bridge construction workers presumed dead. MONSTERS OF THE OCEAN If stood upright, the Dali would reach almost to the top of the Eiffel Tower in Paris or about two-thirds of the way up the Empire State Building in New York. It can carry the equivalent of almost 10,000 standard-sized metal shipping containers, and at the time of the accident was carrying nea
Perhaps the most obvious cause for the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday is what’s seen in footage captured from the scene: a massive cargo ship laden with shipping containers striking the bridge, which buckles into the river below.
The Latest on the ship crash that collapsed the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore (all times local): The cargo ship that caused the Baltimore bridge collapse was carrying hazardous materials, the National Transportation Safety Board said. NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said there are 56 containers aboard containing hazardous materials, including corrosives, flammables and lithium ion batteries. She said some containers were breached and a sheen was identified in the water that will be dealt wit
The driver of the truck reportedly suffered a stroke before colliding with the superjumbo, which was preparing to depart from Domodedovo airport.
Two workers were found trapped in a truck at the middle of the collapsed bridge, and search efforts have been paused for the four other workers who are presumed dead, Maryland State Police say.
The cargo ship that crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore was carrying dozens of hazardous material containers, some of which were breached during the collapse, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced Wednesday. NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said Wednesday that the agency was able to obtain the cargo manifest of the ship,…
Two men in their 20s died after their vehicle hit a tree in the Rosemont neighbourhood Thursday morning. Montreal police believe the crash may be linked to two drive-by shootings earlier that morning.The first happened around 5 a.m. on Pie-IX Boulevard. Police say a car was shot at repeatedly and the driver, a 41-year-old man, was injured in the upper body. He was transported to hospital and is expected to survive, say police.He provided police with a description of a vehicle, which police then
A motorcycle accident on Sunday afternoon left one person dead and another in critical condition. The single-vehicle crash occurred on Highway 16, near the truck scales about one kilometer east of the Tete Jaune junction. According to the North District of the B.C. RCMP, Valemount RCMP responded to the crash at 4:16 p.m. Of the two passengers on the motorcycle, one was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was rushed to the hospital. An investigation into the crash is ongoing and a cause
Subaru has recalled more than 118,000 vehicles due to a faulty sensor that can prevent air bags from deploying during a crash, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Tuesday. The recall includes 118,723 of the automakers’ 2020-22 Outback and Legacy cars, according to documents filed Tuesday by the NHTSA. Authorities said a capacitor…
In February last year, a new Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max plane was on one of its first flights when an automated stabilizing system appeared to malfunction, forcing the pilots to make an emergency landing soon after they took off. Less than two months later, an Alaska Airlines 737 Max plane with eight hours of total flight time was briefly grounded until mechanics resolved a problem with a fire detection system. And in November, an engine on a just-delivered United Airlines 737 Max failed
Gayle Fairman's route would have taken her and a passenger over the Baltimore Bridge on Tuesday morning — but a delay helped keep them safe
Due out later in 2024, the 2025 Volkswagen ID.7 will be offered with rear- or all-wheel-drive, and it will be available in two trim levels.
Police in Ontario said a truck driver and a turkey both managed to evade injury when the bird smashed through the vehicle's windshield on a highway.
The Transportation secretary says authorities are working to clear the channel to reopen the Port of Baltimore after Tuesday’s accident.
