Woman killed in Breckenridge Lane crash

The Canadian Press

Here's what to know about the cargo ship Dali that crashed into Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing it to collapse and leaving six bridge construction workers presumed dead. MONSTERS OF THE OCEAN If stood upright, the Dali would reach almost to the top of the Eiffel Tower in Paris or about two-thirds of the way up the Empire State Building in New York. It can carry the equivalent of almost 10,000 standard-sized metal shipping containers, and at the time of the accident was carrying nea