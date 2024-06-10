Woman killed by cow while tending to newborn calf on farm in St. Lawrence County

The Daily Beast

Bill Maher did the unthinkable and joked about former President Donald Trump being raped in prison after being convicted of 34 felonies in his hush-money trial.Before diving into an important segment on prison reform during his show Friday night, Maher questioned why rape jokes are inappropriate except, according to him, when it’s about prison.“Someone has to look into the puzzling paradox of why it is that rape jokes are completely unacceptable and unthinkable and totally out of bounds. But rap