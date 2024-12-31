Woman Killed in Crash 1 Day After Her Husband Fell Through the Ice and Was Hospitalized: ‘Unspeakable Tragedy’

Police believe the woman was on her way to retrieve her husband’s vehicle following an ice-fishing accident one day earlier where he and his grandson fell through the ice

A Michigan woman was killed last week in a car crash just one day after her husband was hospitalized in an ice-fishing incident, authorities say.

The 66-year-old woman, a resident of Livonia, died on Friday, Dec. 27, in Oakland Township while she was a passenger in the backseat of a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was hit head-on at 1:53 p.m. local time, according to a statement from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred when another vehicle “crossed the center line,” the sheriff’s office said.

The driver responsible for the crash was identified as a 19-year-old male who driving a 2011 Ford Edge when he collided with the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee, authorities said.

The Livonia woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver was airlifted to the hospital where he is currently listed in stable condition, the sheriff's office said.

Representatives from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for additional comment.

Two additional people in the Jeep, a man and woman, both 62, were also taken to the hospital: The male is listed in stable condition, while his wife is currently in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials believe the woman who died was on her way to retrieve her husband’s vehicle following an ice-fishing accident one day earlier in which he and his grandson fell through the ice at Lake George.

“This is an unspeakable tragedy that has befallen this family in a very short time,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in the statement from his office.

On Thursday, Dec. 26, the victim's husband, 66, and his 15-year-old grandson had been “drilling a hole to go ice fishing when the ice gave away and the grandfather fell into the ice water,” the sheriff’s office said.

The pair were eventually rescued with the help of a neighbor, who assisted them until paramedics arrived.

The teen was treated at the hospital and released, while his grandfather remains in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said.

"Two tragic and unrelated incidents happen within 24 hours of each other," Bouchard, the sheriff, said in his statement. "It's hard to wrap your hands around it. Our prayers are with the family."



