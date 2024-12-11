Woman killed in crash after cow hits 3 vehicles in Abbeville County
Woman killed in crash after cow hits 3 vehicles in Abbeville County
Woman killed in crash after cow hits 3 vehicles in Abbeville County
The hardcore speed machine was unveiled way back in 2017.
A 31-year-old man is dead after being struck while walking on the side of the road in the Clarington area on Saturday evening, Durham police say. The man's body was found in the ditch along Highway 2 east of Stapleton Road at around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, police said in a news release.Based on the man's injuries, police believe he was hit by a vehicle driving eastbound on the highway sometime after 6 p.m. Saturday, when the area was seeing snowfall. Police are still trying to locate the man's next of
Features like lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control and pre-collision braking are becoming increasingly common in cars. Manufacturers say they promote safety and convenience, but some experts say too many drivers don’t understand them well enough or use the features in unsafe ways.
CASTLEGAR, B.C. — Police in British Columbia's southern Interior say a crash between an SUV and a snowplow dump truck has killed an eight-year-old boy.
China's top electric vehicle maker BYD gained market share as the world's largest auto market recorded its fastest-growing month in 2024, setting BYD up to exceed its global annual sales goal and overtake Ford and Honda. Aided by robust sales in China, BYD is on course to top its annual sales target of 4 million vehicles, which would put it ahead of Japan's Honda and Detroit-based Ford for 2024.
Only 30 copies of the Lamborghini Diablo GTR racer were ever made, and a gorgeous blue example is now available for purchase — if you can pay the very high price.
Loved ones of the man killed in a hit-and-run collision on a northern Alberta highway last month are advocating for a reduced speed limit through the community.Jesse Badger, a 31-year-old heavy duty mechanic and former wildfire fighter, was killed when a vehicle collided with his ATV in the early morning hours of Nov. 28 on Highway 43 on Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation. The community is about 361 kilometres northwest of Edmonton. Alberta RCMP said a suspect semi-truck was seized in Grande Prairie in t
Mayor Olivia Chow's executive committee has asked city staff for more information before moving ahead with a proposed cap on the number of ride-share drivers in Toronto, after a marathon session Tuesday that heard from dozens of people voicing concerns. Chow tried to limit the number of Private Transportation Company (PTC) licences last October, but backed off following a legal threat from Uber. City staff had recommended limiting the number of ride-share licences for Uber and Lyft drivers to 80
It can't be said that Americans weren't flush for SUV options in 2024. Despite costing more than sedans and hatchbacks, the SUV market grows every year. Regardless of inflationary or economic...
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Retirement is a new chapter, so you might need a new car to match. Whether you're spending your days relaxing at home, chauffeuring grandkids around or frequently embarking on road trips, there's...
Fuel-efficient sedans will be more important than ever going into 2025, as they will be the vehicles that save you the most money. With the average American spending thousands in annual...
A rare 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing Coupe with a rich heritage and pristine features will cross the block at Mecum Kissimmee 2025.
MILAN (Reuters) -Hybrid technology will be key for the European expansion of Chinese EV giant BYD amid soft demand for fully-electric vehicles, the special adviser in the region for the manufacturer said on Monday. BYD, China's top electric vehicle producer, entered Europe's passenger car market in 2022. Alfredo Altavilla, a veteran auto industry executive who has served as Fiat Chrysler's European chief, was appointed as BYD's special adviser for Europe earlier this year.
Motorious readers get more entries to win!
Flair Airlines' chief financial officer Sumanth Rao is facing involuntary manslaughter charges in connection with a fatal crash involving an underage driver who had been drinking at his Atlanta-area home.
A person driving the wrong way on an interstate in Mississippi collided with another vehicle. Six people are dead after the collision.
An oil delivery truck that overturned into a ditch just outside of Charlottetown early Monday morning spilled between 400 and 700 litres of heating fuel, provincial environment officials say. The Winsloe Road was closed to all traffic between Route 250, the Kentyre Road, and Route 220, the Horne Cross Road, in the wake of the single-vehicle accident, the RCMP posted at 6:30 a.m., but has since reopened.RCMP said the driver was initially trapped in the truck. "Thankfully, this individual was able
Department for Transport figures show rural roads are the most dangerous in Britain, with nearly 1,000 deaths occurring on them annually.
Amazon expanded Tuesday into online car sales with the launch of Amazon Autos, an e-commerce business that lets customers find, order, and buy new cars, trucks, and SUVs from dealerships. Amazon is kicking off the new endeavor with Hyundai in 48 U.S. cities, including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York. Amazon said it will add more cities and additional auto manufacturers in 2025.