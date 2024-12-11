Woman killed in crash after cow hits 3 vehicles in Abbeville County

CBC

A 31-year-old man is dead after being struck while walking on the side of the road in the Clarington area on Saturday evening, Durham police say. The man's body was found in the ditch along Highway 2 east of Stapleton Road at around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, police said in a news release.Based on the man's injuries, police believe he was hit by a vehicle driving eastbound on the highway sometime after 6 p.m. Saturday, when the area was seeing snowfall. Police are still trying to locate the man's next of