Woman killed by falling tree branch in Sydney as wild winds hit NSW coast

A surfer at Bronte beach in Sydney which was closed on Friday due to dangerous conditions. The NSW coast was hammered again on Sunday. Photograph: David Gray/AFP/Getty Images

A woman has died in New South Wales after a tree branch fell on her as strong winds hammered Sydney.

Emergency services were called to Castlereagh Street in Liverpool at about 1pm on Sunday after the woman was struck. Ambulance paramedics treated the woman at the scene but she could not be revived, NSW police said.

The woman was believed to be in her 60s. She is yet to be formally identified.

The Bureau of Meteorology on Sunday issued a severe weather warning for damaging gusts across much of the state’s coast.

Gusts up to 100km/h hit the coast, including the metropolitan, Hunter, Illawarra, south coast and mid-north coast forecast districts.

Gusts of 91km/h were recorded at Wattamolla while Sydney airport had winds of 78km/h. Sydney Harbour recorded gusts of 89km/h at about 2pm.

A hazardous surf warning was issued for much of the NSW coast. Some Sydney beaches, including Coogee, were closed due to the dangerous conditions.

“Surf and swell conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating and swimming … particularly for south-facing beaches,” the bureau said.

Gabrielle Woodhouse, a senior meteorologist, said the wind was due to a low-pressure system offshore that had generated gale-force winds and large waves.

“The wind is being generated behind the cold front and the trough that moved up along the NSW coast,” she said on Sunday afternoon.

“Behind those systems, we’ve got a fairly brisk southerly airstream that’s generating those winds. Generally we do see a number of cold fronts that come through winter, spring as well as through summer.

“So, it’s not that unusual, but it has been a bit of a sharp contrast compared to some of the warmer temperatures and lighter winds that we’ve been seeing earlier this month.”

Woodhouse said conditions were expected to ease in NSW on Sunday evening but a ridge of high pressure across western Victoria would continue affecting that state.

“What we’re seeing across Victoria is generally lighter winds – although it is still quite windy in the eastern parts of the state.”

The NSW State Emergency Services advised residents to move vehicles out from under trees. It said loose items around the house and in yards should be secured.

“Keep at least eight metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences,” the SES warned.

“Trees that have been damaged by fire are likely to be more unstable and more likely to fall.”