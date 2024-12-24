Woman killed in head-on crash, officer hit by second driver

Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Police arrested a man they said set a woman on fire while she appeared to be asleep on a New York City subway train on Sunday morning, killing her. The woman, who has not been identified, sat motionlessly aboard a stationary F train at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue subway station in Brooklyn at about 7:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) when an unknown man calmly approached her and used a lighter to set her clothes on fire, the New York Police Department said. The man got off the car as police officers on patrol in the station rushed to the blaze.