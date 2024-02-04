Woman killed in multi car crash on M25 moments after police chase

Collision occurred at about 4am on Sunday morning on the M25 in Hertfordshire - UKNIP

A woman has been killed in a crash on the M25 between a van and three cars, just moments after police officers chasing the van were stood down.

The collision, on London’s orbital M25, happened around 4am on Sunday morning.

Part of the motorway was closed on the Herefordshire section, near the junction with the M1.

In a statement, Hertfordshire police said: “The M25 remains closed between junctions 22 (London Colney) and 21A (North Orbital Road/St Albans) following a collision at around 4am this morning. Officers were in pursuit of a van before the van was involved in a collision with three other vehicles.

“No police vehicles were involved in the collision and the pursuit had been stood down prior to the collision. A woman has sadly passed away and her family are being supported by specially trained officers. As a matter of course, the incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).”

A forensic investigation is also understood to be underway.

The IOPC said: “We are investigating the police actions prior to a fatal road traffic collision on the M25 earlier today. We sent our investigators to the scene and to the post incident procedure to begin the process of gathering information. Our investigation is in the very early stages.”