Woman killed when she & child were hit by truck while standing by road, SC coroner says

A woman was killed on Christmas Day when she and a child were hit by a vehicle as they were standing on the side of a South Carolina road, officials said.

Danubia Gisselia Sevilla, a 33-year-old Goose Creek resident, is the pedestrian who died at the scene of the crash, Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell said Wednesday.

The collision happened Monday on Howe Hall Road near the intersection with Addison Drive, according to Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover of the South Carolina Highway Patrol. That’s about 18 miles north of Charleston.

At about 7 p.m., Sevilla and the child were standing beside a disabled vehicle when both were struck, Hartwell said. The vehicle was identified as a 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck, according to Glover. Information about how the vehicle became disabled was not available.

While Sevilla died, there was no word on the condition of the child.

Information about the Chevy driver was not available, and no other injuries were reported.

Hartwell said both his office and the Highway Patrol are continuing to investigate the deadly crash.

Through Monday, 954 people have died on South Carolina roads in 2023, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,091 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 55 people have died in Berkeley County crashes in 2023, according to DPS data. There were 49 deaths reported in the county in 2022, DPS reported.