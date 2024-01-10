Woman killed in South Land Park hit-and-run crash. Sacramento police seeking suspect

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run Tuesday evening in South Land Park, the Sacramento Police Department said.

Officers responded to reports of a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision in the area of Freeport Boulevard and Potrero Way just before 6 p.m., authorities said.

When they arrived, officers learned that the vehicle had fled the scene. The victim, identified as a woman in her 60s, was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead, the Police Department said.

Officers closed Freeport Boulevard between Irvin Way and Wentworth Avenue to investigate the crash. The roads were reopened late Tuesday.

No suspect or suspect vehicle information was released.