Woman killed in Val-des-Monts collision

MRC des des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police respond to a fatal crash in Val-des-Monts on Tuesday evening. (CBC - image credit)

A 33-year-old driver is dead after her car crashed in Val-des-Monts, Que., on Tuesday evening.

The vehicle rolled over several times before it went off the road at the intersection of route du Carrefour and montée Paiement, according to a press release from the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police, who responded to a call that came in around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said firefighters from Val-des-Monts helped to remove the driver from her vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second passenger in the vehicle was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The police say they are continuing their investigation to establish the cause of the accident.

Val-des-Monts is located north of Gatineau, Que.