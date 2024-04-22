Woman left with 30K bill and uninhabitable house after sewage overflows from loo

A woman has been left with a 30K bill and an ''uninhabitable'' house after sewage overflooded from her toilet. The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, was at her home in the UK with her five children when she noticed water overflowing from the downstairs loo. The water soon turned to thick brown sewage mixture of faeces and toilet paper which came pouring from her toilet and onto the bathroom floor. The whole downstairs the house was decimated including the bathroom, the hallway, the kitchen and the living room. The mum-of-five estimates that it could cost up to £30K to replace what she lost and complete the repairs needed.