Woman Who Lives on Boat Chronicles How She Prepares for Hurricanes

A Florida woman who lives on a boat documented her preparations ahead of Hurricane Helene’s recent impact.

Natalie Hoffman published this footage showing her preparing the boat and shopping for food.

“Luckily, there [were] no evacuation notices in my area. If there were I would park my car at the highest elevation I could find and proceed to quickly move my home into protected waters,” she said.

She wrote: “In cases like these, you hope for the best and motor against the wind if you have to […] Times like these are always scary. Things can switch very quickly.” Credit: Natalie Hoffman via Storyful