Woman missing for 4 days on spiritual hiking trip found alive in Colorado

A hiker who left a spiritual retreat for a solo hike on Wednesday was found safe on Saturday, authorities in southwest Colorado said.

Gina Chase, 53, from Victoria, Canada, was found on Saturday in the "targeted search area," according to the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office, four days after she set out on a solo hike near Lone Cone, Colorado, about 60 miles southwest of Telluride.

“Obviously, this is the outcome we were all hoping for, and we couldn’t be happier for Ms. Chase and her family," said San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters in a statement. "The ultimate success of this mission is a real testament to our responders’ tenacity, perseverance, and dedication.”

Chase was part of a group on a retreat and left on a "solo journey" about 11 a.m. Wednesday, Masters said. Members of the group were discouraged from bringing their cell phones on the solo hike, Masters said. Members also fasted “to maximize their experience with nature" before they were sent out on their quests, he said.

Chase was reported missing early Thursday afternoon when a group leader determined she had not returned to camp and could not be located.

“You should always bring technology for communications," said Masters. "Furthermore, you should not starve yourself even if a 'guide' service suggests the opposite of these basic safety rules. Nature does not care about your safety and will kill you, especially if [you] are not properly prepared."

What is the Animas Valley Institute?

The Animas Valley Institute, a business based in Durango, Colorado, put together the event.

The group was founded in 1980 and on its web site promotes "a rich assortment of guided immersions into the mysteries of nature and psyche, including Soulcraft intensives, contemporary vision fasts, and training programs for nature-based soul guides."

The group released a statement on its website that read in part: "The Animas Valley Institute has run backcountry programs in Colorado since 1980 with no serious incidents. The safety of our participants remains our highest priority. We have been in direct contact with the participant’s family during this immensely difficult time and remain committed to supporting them over the coming days and weeks."

