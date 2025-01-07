Woman mistakenly grappled by Tempe police in 2023 still without a car

An Arizona woman mistakenly stopped with a Grappler device during a pursuit tells the ABC15 Investigators she thought she and her daughter were going to die. “The exact moment when it happened is devastating,” said Tristan Sosa, “just seeing my daughter's face was... I don't think I could ever forget that.” Sosa was driving in the town of Guadalupe in October 2023 when she recounted looking in the rearview mirror and seeing a cop really close behind her. “I thought he hit my car. I didn't think he threw something at my car,” she said.