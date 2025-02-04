Woman Has Near Miss With Train at Level Crossing

A woman narrowly missed being hit by a train at a level crossing in Southport, UK, on January 24, recently footage released by Network Rail showed.

In the video, the woman is seen having to jump back after nearly walking into the path of the train, which was travelling up to 60 mph, according to the rail firm.

Network Rail said she came within “half a second” of being struck by the oncoming train and appeared to be “distracted” having ignored the “warning lights and audible signals” of the train and level crossing.

Simon Shipperd, Network Rail level crossing manager, said: “In my time as a level crossing manager, I haven’t seen a near miss this close to being a fatality.”

“The individual appeared to be completely unaware of her surroundings, suggesting she may have been distracted at the time,” Shipperd said. Credit: Network Rail via Storyful