Woman pedestrian killed in crash with pickup truck near I-35 in Olathe: Police

A 37-year-old woman died in a crash near South Lone Elm road and Interstate 35 Thursday evening, according to the Olathe Police Department.

A pedestrian was killed in a crash with a pickup truck in Olathe Thursday night, according to a news release from the Olathe Police Department.

Officers responded just after 6 p.m. near South Lone Elm Road and Interstate 35 on a reported crash. They found a 37-year-old woman pedestrian unresponsive in the road, Olathe police spokesman Sgt. John Moncayo said in the release.

Officers rendered aid to the woman at the scene, Moncayo said, but she was later pronounced deceased.

Moncayo said the driver of the pickup, a 57-year-old man, remained at the scene of the crash and has been cooperating with the investigation.

Police have not yet said what led up to the crash or publicly identified the victim.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the crash to call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.