Woman pepper sprays, kicks officer in stomach during arrest at Merrimack Outlets, police say

Police have identified a suspect after a man was lit on fire near Surrey Central station earlier this month. On Aug. 2, just after 1 p.m. PT, police were called to SNS Currency Exchange in Surrey's Whalley neighbourhood, where they say a man was lit on fire.In a statement, Surrey RCMP Cpl. Sarbjit Sangha said the suspect in the case is Kalid Yimer, 33, and they believe he is in B.C.'s Lower Mainland or travelling to Alberta. "Given the severity of the incident ... [the suspect] is believed to be