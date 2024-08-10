Woman who posted fake name of Southport attacker says it ‘destroyed’ her

Bernadette Spofforth said the reaction to her tweet had 'literally destroyed me' - Bernadette Spofforth

A British businesswoman accused of being one of the first people to post a fake name for the Southport attacker has said that it has “destroyed” her.

Bernadette Spofforth, 55, wrongly claimed on X, formerly Twitter, that the suspect in the killing of three girls outside a Taylor Swift dance class was an asylum seeker who had recently arrived in the UK by boat.

The false accusation, which was promoted across social media by far-Right accounts and Russian bots, has been blamed for sparking riots which spread across the country.

Mrs Spofforth, who lives in a million-pound farm house near Chester, has denied that she was the first to post the message, saying that she simply made the mistake of repeating it.

Ms Spofforth said she 'fell into the trap of sharing misinformation' - Bernadette Spofforth

She tweeted: “Ali Al-Shakati was the suspect. He was an asylum seeker who came to the UK by boat last year and was on an MI6 watch list.”

She added: “If this is true, then all hell is about to break loose.”

Before she was unmasked, Mrs Spofforth told The Times: “It was a spur-of-the-moment ridiculous thing to do, which has literally destroyed me. It was just a mistake.

“I did a really stupid, stupid thing, I copied and pasted it from what I saw, and I added the line ‘if this is true’.”

She has since released a statement saying that she is “mortified” that she has been accused of being the source of the misinformation.

“Such a claim is absurd,” she said in a statement to The Sun. “In reality I actually fell into the trap of sharing misinformation – like thousands of others did across social media in the aftermath of the attack.

“The post I shared was pasted from details of a message I’d seen on Twitter, and was caveated by the point it needed further verification.”

Ms Spofforth lives in a million-pound farmhouse near Chester - Bernadette Spofforth

She said she would like to “apologise for failing to check the source material and posting in the heat of the moment” but that it was “wholly incorrect to suggest my post was somehow a catalyst for riots”.

Russia-linked website

The false claim was picked up by Russia-linked Channel3 Now, a website that masquerades as a legitimate American news outlet but acts as an “aggregator” for fake viral claims as well as real news stories.

The claim was then boosted by thousands of other Russia-linked accounts before being repeated by Russian state media, which cited Channel3 Now in its reporting.

It was also picked up by far-Right figures such as Tommy Robinson and notorious influencer Andrew Tate, whose posts about “Al-Shakati” garnered millions of views and hundreds of thousands of likes.

The violence which ensued led to more than 400 people being arrested. One hundred have charged already.

Axel Rudakubana, an 18 year-old born in Cardiff, has been charged with three counts of murder and 10 counts of attempted murder over the Southport attack.

‘Woman arrested’

On Saturday, Cheshire Police said a 55-year-old woman had been bailed following her arrest in relation to a social media post containing inaccurate information about the identity of the suspect in the Southport murders.

The woman, from near Chester, was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of publishing written material to stir up racial hatred and false communications.

Cheshire Police said she has been bailed pending further inquiries.

Chief Supt Alison Ross said: “We have all seen the violent disorder that has taken place across the UK over the past week, much of which has been fuelled by malicious and inaccurate communications online.

“It’s a stark reminder of the dangers of posting information on social media platforms without checking the accuracy. It also acts as a warning that we are all accountable for our actions, whether that be online or in person.”

Unrest after Southport: Who has been convicted?

Jordan Parlour

Jordan Parlour

A Facebook user who encouraged people to attack a hotel in Leeds housing asylum seekers was the first person to be jailed for stirring up racial hatred since the recent riots.

Jordan Parlour, 28, admitted posting about the city’s Britannia Hotel, which was home to 210 refugees and asylum seekers. He wrote on Facebook: “Every man and their dog should be smashing f--- out Britannia Hotel.”

Parlour posted the comments after the hotel had been targeted by people throwing missiles and breaking windows – and more attacks happened later.

Guy Kearl KC, the recorder of Leeds, accepted Parlour took no part in the violence but told him: “There can be no doubt you were inciting others to do so, otherwise why post the comments?”

In a letter addressed to Leeds Crown Court, his mother said: “We can only speculate he’s been caught up and swept away by emotions circulating throughout the country.”

Parlour, who was jailed for 20 months on Friday, appeared to blow a raspberry as he was led away.

Tyler Kay

Tyler Kay

Father of three Tyler Kay was also jailed for stirring up racial hatred after calling for hotels housing asylum seekers to be set alight on social media.

Northampton Crown Court heard Kay posted on X, formerly Twitter, calling for mass deportation and advising protesters to “mask up”.

The 26 year-old shared part of a tweet calling for attacks on asylum seekers originally written by Lucy Connolly, the wife of a Tory councillor, which included the words “set fire to all the f------ hotels full of the bastards”.

He was sentenced to 38 months in prison.

Leanne Hodgson

Leanne Hodgson

A woman who repeatedly pushed industrial bins at police during riots in Sunderland was jailed.

Leanne Hodgson, 43, of Holborn Road, Sunderland, deliberately ran into an officer and called another one a “f****** black c***” during the disorder on Friday Aug 2.

After Hodgson was arrested the next day, police learned she had tried to buy a balaclava from the post office earlier.

In mitigation, the court heard Hodgson had “mental health difficulties exacerbated by alcohol problems” and was “ashamed of her actions”.

She was jailed for two and a half years at Newcastle Crown Court.

Jordan Plain

Jordan Plain

Jordan Plain, who was filmed making monkey gestures and shouting slurs at black and Asian people during rival demonstrations in Leeds, was jailed for eight months on Friday.

The 30 year-old was also filmed mocking Muslim prayers with others.

Leeds Crown Court heard he told probation that he was out drinking in Leeds when he came across the demonstration while he was “six-out-of-10 intoxicated”.

Sarata Sawo, who was at the anti-racism protest, read out a personal impact statement to the court detailing how Plain’s actions left her feeling unwelcome in the city where she has lived all her life.

Kenzie Roughley

Kenzie Roughley

Kenzie Roughley was sent to a young offender institution after admitting to attacking a police van during unrest in Rotherham.

Footage showed the van being rocked from side to side, with its rooftop mast swinging outside the Holiday Inn Express, which housed more than 200 asylum seekers, on Sunday.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how the 18 year-old’s actions had left the Police Community Support Officer inside the van fearing for his life.

Roughley was sentenced to two years and four months in a young offender institution.

Josh Kellett

Josh Kellett

A balaclava-wearing rioter identified by his distinctive tattoos was jailed for two and a half years over disturbances in Sunderland.

Josh Kellett was seen on police drone footage throwing stones at officers four times in 45 seconds.

The 29 year-old was identified by an anonymous member of the public who watched a live stream of the riot and contacted police to say they recognised a person who was throwing items at police.

He was jailed at Newcastle Crown Court.

Stacy Vint

Stacey Vint

A woman who fell over while trying to ram police with a burning wheelie bin during a riot has been jailed.

Stacey Vint was sentenced to 20 months after pushing the bin into a line of officers.

The 34 year-old was sentenced at Teesside Crown Court for her part in the riots in Middlesbrough town centre on Aug 4.

Jordan Davies

Jordan Davies

A man who was seen with a knife near a vigil for the victims of the Southport stabbing was jailed for two years and four months.

Jordan Davies, 32, from Southport, admitted possession of a knife in a public place in the town on Tuesday July 30.

Davies told officers he was in the town for a “peaceful protest” after he was seen with the knife, wearing a balaclava, by members of the public.

He was jailed at Liverpool Crown Court.

Ozzie Cush

Ozzie Cush

Ozzie Cush, from Reading, was sentenced to 10 months for assaulting an emergency worker in London.

The 20 year-old kicked a police officer at a demonstration organised by “cultural nationalists” near Trafalgar Square on July 31.

He claimed his participation was unplanned.

Alex Granville, defending, said Cush was “a troubled young man” who had been on a day trip to London visiting filming locations used in the Harry Potter film franchise.

Ryan Wheatley being arrested in Southampton - Ollie Thompson/Solent News

Ryan Wheatley

A lawyer defending a rioter who “barrelled” into a police officer while running at counter-protesters claimed his client was simply trying to share his “point of view”.

Ryan Wheatley, a 40-year-old unemployed grandfather from Hampshire, pleaded guilty to assault after admitting to running into the police sergeant at a demonstration in Southampton on Aug 7.

Barry Keel, defending, told Southampton Crown Court Wheatley “had some agreement with the counter-protesters” and that his client had “wanted to put his point of view that his concern was about illegal immigration rather than immigration per se”.

He added that Wheatley had left the other protesters because “he was concerned and upset about being called a racist or a Nazi”.

The court heard that because Wheatley was a “very large male” an officer felt the need to spray him with tear gas as he charged at the counter-protesters.

The officer said: “Because of the sheer size of him, I felt it was the safest way to control him.”

Wheatley collided with the officer, thereby assaulting him, and having pleaded guilty to this offence was remanded in custody for sentencing next week.

Gareth Metcalfe

A 44 year-old who admitted violent disorder in Southport blew a kiss towards the public gallery as he left the dock.

Gareth Metcalfe, 44, of Southport, pleaded guilty at Liverpool Crown Court to the offence on July 30.

Metcalfe, who was remanded in custody, blew a kiss to a couple in the public gallery as he left the dock.

A man said “love you lad, see you next week” while a woman shouted: “Love you son.” As she left the court, the woman added: “That’s a big relief.”

The case was adjourned to Tuesday for sentencing.

Judge Neil Flewitt KC said: “It is almost inevitable there will be a substantial immediate sentence of imprisonment.”

David Probert

The father of two who admitted shouting abuse at police officers during disorder was seen kissing his hands, giving a double thumbs-up and saying “love you all” to people sitting in the public gallery.

Westminster magistrates’ court was told he had an autism diagnosis, was considered a vulnerable person and was known to community mental health teams.

He was remanded in custody for sentencing as soon as possible.

Daniel Russell in a police handout photo

Daniel Russell and Mark Bowen

The 47-year-old from Redfield, Bristol, pleaded guilty to violent disorder in the city centre on Saturday, as did Mark Bowen, 40, with whom he appeared in court.

District Judge Lynne Matthews described how Bowen told the police: “I didn’t even know what was going on, I don’t have social media, I was just a drunk idiot.”

Both men were remanded in custody for sentencing. Russell was told he would have his “day of reckoning” at the crown court next week, the judge said.