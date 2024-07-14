Woman presents cake but underestimates centrifugal forces
An amateur baker from the Thai province of Suphanburi proudly presented a lemon cake. However, the woman underestimated the centrifugal forces.
Simmons died on Saturday, July 13, just one day after his 76th birthday, his longtime publicist confirmed to PEOPLE
John Hunt has issued a statement following the murder of his wife and two daughters in a crossbow attack. Carol, 61, Hannah, 28, and Louise Hunt, 25, were killed at their home in Bushey, near Watford, on Tuesday 9 July.
Federal investigators have identified the man who shot at Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania.
There has been a tragic end to a sailing adventure for a B.C. couple. The pair set off last month to travel across the Atlantic but were found dead in a life raft. Troy Charles has more on the mystery surrounding what may have happened.
Bill Maher made a bold assessment of President Joe Biden’s chances of re-election during the Friday episode of his HBO show, Real Time with Bill Maher. Despite Biden’s attempts to make up his epic stumble at the presidential debate, Maher remained unconvinced that he will land on the Democratic ticket in November, and the comedian even went so far as to predict the exact date he believes Biden could drop out.“The issue with President Biden isn’t if, it’s who,” said Maher. “He is not going to be
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico judge on Friday brought a sudden and stunning end to the involuntary manslaughter case against Alec Baldwin, dismissing it in the middle of the actor's trial and saying it cannot be filed again.
"The man beside me suffered a gunshot wound to the head," the witness told NBC. "He was instantly killed."
The Prince and Princess of Wales have reacted to Princess Anne's royal return following her hospitalisation with rare public message ahead of Kate's appearance at Wimbledon
In an unusual follow-up commentary on a just-released video, Katy Perry dropped a brief clip on Instagram explaining that her new, seemingly female-empowering “Woman’s World” video, which landed to a largely negative reaction after its release Thursday night, was intended to be sarcastic, and suggests that her intent may become clearer in the weeks to …
While competing in the star-studded American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament, Travis Kelce left a female spectator’s head bloodied when he struck her with a ball – after hitting a man on the arm with another when he teed off.
Barron Trump looked born for the role. Which, of course, he was. Earlier this week he made his first appearance at one of his father’s political rallies. And he looked anything but an 18-year-old novice.Barron was sitting at the front of the crowd but as soon as Donald Trump pointed at him and began to introduce him, the 18-year-old moved like a practiced veteran. He raised his 6-foot-7-inch frame upwards, waved his right hand to all sides and acknowledged the applause. This looked easy.Towering
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday spoke by phone with his Russian counterpart for the second time in less than a month and one day after the NATO summit wrapped up in Washington with a focus on countering Moscow, according to the Pentagon. During the call with Russian Minister of Defense Andrey Belousov, which was…
She wore a set from Tarun Tahiliani and Bulgari jewels.
The comedian tied the knot with his longtime fiancée after the two first got engaged in 2018
Lopez posted a selfie video of herself with Violet Affleck and actress Cassidey Fralin in the backseat
JoJo Siwa's seeming lack of authenticity and ignorance of queer history has turned members of the LGBTQ+ community against her, experts say.
Kylie Jenner is a one-piece swimsuit stan, posting a series of stylised images of herself posing on a beach in her new vacation edit from her self-titled brand Khy. See photos
A man from Montreal has admitted to running a scheme to illegally send Russian military suppliers millions of dollars' worth of electronic parts that have been found in seized weapons on Ukraine's battlefields.On Tuesday, Canadian-Russian national Nikolay Goltsev, 38, pleaded guilty in a U.S. federal court along with his co-accused, Salimdzhon Nasriddinov, 53, a Russian-Tajik national living in Brooklyn, N.Y., to conspiring to commit export control violations in the United States. "It is one of
"My millennial children call me out on it."
Charles Wright, then a middle-school teacher in the Inglewood Unified School District, was arrested in early 2022 after DNA and fingerprint evidence linked him to the killing of Pertina Epps.