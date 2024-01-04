Woman on remand at Pine Grove Correctional Centre dies at hospital

The inmate who died at hospital was on remand at Pine Grove Correctional Centre. (CBC - image credit)

A 23-year-old female inmate found to be unresponsive in the common area of the Pine Grove Correctional Centre on Wednesday died in hospital, according to a news release from the Saskatchewan Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety.

Corrections staff initiated life-saving measures and called in EMS, and the woman, who was on remand at the jail, was transported to Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert, where she was declared dead.

The Prince Albert Police Service and the Saskatchewan Coroners's Service have since been notified and are investigating the death, the release says.

The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety will hold its own internal investigation.

So far foul play is not suspected in the woman's death, the release says.