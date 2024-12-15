Woman rescued from roof as 60 firefighters tackle Catford house fire

The house was ablaze in Catford (London Fire Brigade )

A woman had to be dramatically rescued from the roof of a house in Catford which had become engulfed in flames.

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters helped battle the blaze as the woman began to slip on the ladder and needed the help of a second ladder.

She was one of three who were taken to hospital while the first floor and loft conversion of the house was destroyed by fire.

London Fire Brigade said they took a call to the house fire in Renshaw Close, south London, at around 7.30am on Saturday.

“Firefighters rescued a woman who had escaped onto the roof of the property,” station commander Mike Watts said.

“She had begun to slip from the pitched roof of the property and was prevented from falling by a firefighter on a ladder.

“A second ladder was erected by firefighters to assist bringing the firefighter and the woman safely down. The woman has been taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

“Two further people who were inside the property at the time of the fire have also been taken to hospital; one of whom is believed to have sustained serious injuries.”

He said that firefighters remained on the scene to dampen down the scene and that an investigation will follow.

“We advise people to avoid the area whilst the incident remains ongoing,” he added.

The brigade’s control officers received more than 20 calls about the fire.

Crews from New Cross, Beckenham, Greenwich, and Lee Green all attended.