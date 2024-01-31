Woman rescued from submerged car in Macomb Township after flooding
A young woman was rescued from a sinking car by firefighters after flood waters carried her off the road in Macomb Township.
A young woman was rescued from a sinking car by firefighters after flood waters carried her off the road in Macomb Township.
A camera inside Flagler County's Matanzas High School captured the moment 17-year-old Brendan Depa attacked the paraprofessional, knocking her unconscious. He then began kicking at the teacher's aide before kneeling on top of her and repeatedly punching her in the head. The trigger for the attack was talk of taking away Depa's Nintendo Switch. In a news release the day after the Feb. 21, 2023 attack, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said it was "absolutely horrendous" and "unprovoked."
A 26-year-old man died after a truck carrying four people crashed on a ramp while trying to evade Halton police early Monday morning, Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says.At about 3:45 a.m. ET, police stopped the driver of the pickup truck for speeding on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) highway at Guelph Line in Burlington, SIU spokesperson Kristy Denette wrote in a media statement. The driver then fled police.The truck was found after it crashed at the Brant Street off ramp, the SIU s
OTTAWA — An Ontario court's order to retry a "Freedom Convoy" protester could have implications for the ongoing trial of the protest's two key organizers. The Superior Court of Justice ordered a retrial last week for Allen Remley, a convoy participant who had been acquitted on a mischief charge. Remley was acquitted last year by Justice Heather Perkins-McVey, who is also presiding over the criminal trial for organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber. The court ordered a retrial after concluding Pe
NOTE: There is no audio for the first 28 seconds of the video. This is bodycam video of the arrest of 17-year-old Brendan Depa after he allegedly attacked a paraprofessional, knocking her unconscious. He then began kicking at the teacher's aide before kneeling on top of her and repeatedly punching her in the head. The trigger for the attack was talk of taking away Depa's Nintendo Switch.
A Leamington driver has been charged after a vehicle with a paper copy of a licence plate was found on the road, Ontario Provincial Police say.Essex County OPP say an officer on patrol on Jan. 22 ran a check on a vehicle plate and discovered it was invalid.When conducting a traffic stop, the officer found the licence plates were paper. A 45-year-old was charged with driving under suspension, using a plate not authorized for the vehicle and operating an unsafe vehicle.The vehicle was towed from t
The Yukon government has ordered that two cabins built upon placer claims near Little Atlin Lake be taken down.Citizens with the Carcross/Tagish First Nation say the cabins have long flouted the law — antiquated mining laws in desperate need of overhaul. One of the cabins was two-storeys and complete with a foundation.A government spokesperson confirmed a complaint was filed after the CBC News published a story about the issue last year.The cabins were built in the late 1990s, before the territo
Hybrids are going to show up in GM's US lineup as EV demand slows.
Italian Ilaria Salis has reportedly endured harsh conditions in a Budapest jail while awaiting trial.
Three people died and two others were injured in a five-vehicle crash on Highway 30 in Bécancour, Que., near Trois-Rivières, Monday.Provincial police received a call around 2:15 p.m. about a collision involving a car, a minivan, two 10-wheelers and a semi-trailer. The heavy trucks, which were carrying grains and rocks, caught fire after impact.Firefighters were called to put out the fires before two truck drivers and the driver of the car were pronounced dead on the scene. The other two drivers
All thanks to perovskite solar panel technology
Four days after a truck spilled an oily substance over about 40 kilometres of central Alberta highway, the stretch of road coated by the industrial muck remains impassable.As of Monday morning, Highway 20 between Township Road 470 and Highway 39 southwest of Edmonton remains closed and is expected to remain so for days.Highway 39 at the spill site is only open to one lane of alternating traffic as crews continue to vacuum an oily substance off the asphalt. There is no timeline for when cleanup o
Mahek Bukhari set a plan in motion to silence her mother’s former lover after he threatened her family with blackmail, Holly Evans writes
The couple travelled across England in taxis and ended up living off-grid before their arrest in East Sussex last February, jurors heard.
The Toyota Motor Corp. said it has stopped shipments of engines for 10 models that had their output data manipulated on Monday.
High winds are responsible for thousands of power outages across British Columbia's Central Interior and north Tuesday morning, following similar issues on Vancouver Island on Monday night.As of 7:30 a.m. PT, more than 7,000 B.C. Hydro customers in the Central Interior and northeast B.C. were without electricity — with more than 6,500 of those customers concentrated in Prince George.B.C. Hydro spokesperson Mike Kellett said wind gusts of nearly 60 km/h hit the region overnight, leading to multip
A brutal attack on a paraprofessional by a student that was caught on video inside a Flagler County high school has ignited a debate over what punishment a student with special needs should receive for the attack.
Researchers discovered the striped animal lurking in a nature reserve at night.
Royal Caribbean International's newest addition to its fleet, the Icon of the Seas, began its maiden voyage from Miami over the weekend. The ship, which measures more than 350 metres long and can carry up to 7,600 passengers, is crewed by more than 2,000 people. But environmental groups are concerned that the vessel, which is built to run on liquefied natural gas, will leak harmful methane into the atmosphere.
Connected to newspaper mogul Rupert Murdoch's family, Muriel McKay was kidnapped and held for ransom in 1969
Bohuslav Horvath is jailed after attacking the 12-year-old as she slept at her home in Sheffield.