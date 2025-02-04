Woman Returns to Home Destroyed by Fire to Find 2 Things 'Survived'

A woman returned to her family home in the Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles, California, to survey what “survived” after a destructive wildfire tore through her neighborhood, footage filmed on January 28 shows.

In the footage, Alana Hunter can be seen in a yellow hazmat suit examining what remains of her home. The footage also shows the damage to her childhood elementary school, the Marquez Charter School, in the Pacific Palisades. The last part of the footage shows the damage to the home of one of Hunter’s friends on January 10.

Hunter told Storyful that the burnt-out car visible in the footage, a Mazda, was “the very first new car my mom bought for herself.”

“All we were able to recover was my grandmother’s heart locket that my grandfather gifted her for their 65th wedding anniversary, as well as a chunk of my grandmother’s Bible that said ‘do not be afraid,’” Hunter told Storyful.

Hunter explained that no evacuation order was issued for their street as “the fire moved so extremely fast,” so her family had no time to bring personal belongings with them.

”Things that we recovered that obviously aren’t salvageable, but recognizable, are my laptop, stationary bike, shower, and my shoe rack,” Hunter added.

She wrote on TikTok that both she and her mother went to the Marquez Charter elementary school, which was heavily damaged by the Palisades Fire.

A GoFundMe was organized on Hunter’s behalf. Credit: @‌alanasunny10 via Storyful