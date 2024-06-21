Woman reunites with dog after wildfire evacuation

STORY: Dog owner Kortney Bell was forced to evacuate from her home in Ruidoso, New Mexico this week and flee the deadly South Fork wildfire.

She was only reunited with one of her dogs, this 8-year old pit bull named Capone, days later.

Bell had to leave him behind while driving with her three other pups and her daughter - because Capone's anxiety sparked tension among the dogs, and Bell feared a fight.

Which led to a gut-wrenching decision.

“All you're thinking is, I just left my dog, you know, like a dog that I loved. Like he's eight years old, you know, and we've had him so long since he was young. And he's part of our family. You leave a part of your family."

Bell left water, a soaked rug, and a crate for Capone, hoping to return or that someone would rescue him.

“I had to make that tough choice to leave Capone at the house because you can't have a bloodbath in your front seat when you're trying to evacuate a fire, you know? We weren't in immediate danger, so I tried to drive to see if they would be calmer going, and it was just getting worse. And I didn't want my daughter to be harmed, you know? So I had to make the choice to turn around and take him back to the house.

At the Eastern New Mexico Fairgrounds, where many are sheltering, she posted about Capone on Facebook.

A few days later, a couple found him, and they were soon together again.

“They're just animals to love and to love you back. And if you're having a bad day, they're there, and they're not gonna sass you or, you know, nag at you for being late. They're just happy to see you. And they're a loving distraction in a crisis.”

While Bell and her family have found safety at the fairgrounds, New Mexico's governor said Tuesday that 500 homes had been destroyed by the South Fork fire, and two people had died.

So far, Bell's home has been spared from the wildfires, but they have yet to be contained.