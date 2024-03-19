Woman saved from street attack by hero off-duty Met royal protection officer who suffered serious injuries

A Metropolitan Police officer (PA Archive)

A Metropolitan Police officer who protects the Royal Family has been praised for stopping a young woman being strangled in an east London street attack.

The chief inspector and a family member were driving past when they intervened to apprehend the 19-year-old alleged attacker on The Drive, Ilford.

Both heroes were injured on Sunday, with the senior officer - attached to the Met’s Royalty and Specialist Protection Command - sustaining serious arm and facial injuries. He is receiving hospital treatment.

His colleagues, responding to a 999 call about the incident, arrived minutes later and arrested a teenage male at the scene on suspicion of making threats to kill and assault.

He was later further arrested for breaching court bail before being charged with causing grievous bodily harm and intentional strangulation.

The suspect is currently remanded in custody awaiting his first Crown Court appearance.

The woman did not require any hospital treatment, and she is being supported by officers.

Chief Superintendent Richard Smith, who leads the Royalty and Specialist Protection Command, said: “This officer put himself in harms’ way to protect a vulnerable victim.

“He acted quickly, without back-up from colleagues, to stop someone being assaulted.

“He showed incredible bravery, and embodies what being a police officer is about - protecting and serving the public.

“We will offer the officer all the support we can as he recovers from his injury.”

A Met spokesman said it is committed to tackling all forms of violence against women and girls by building trust and confidence, targeting and relentlessly pursuing the most dangerous offenders, and creating safer spaces for women and girls.