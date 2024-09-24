Woman Says Friend Posted TikTok Video About Her Husband Without Their Permission: ‘The Creepiest Thing’

In a Reddit post, the woman says her friend claimed she "meant no harm" but that "TikToks with hot guys go viral very fast"

Helena Dolderer/picture alliance via Getty A woman on Reddit is claiming her friend shared a video of her husband despite informing her that she did not have permission to film them

A Redditor says she went through an uncomfortable ordeal when a TikTok video about her husband was posted by a friend, who didn't ask for their permission beforehand.

In a recent post shared on the “AITAH” subreddit (which stands for "Am I the A------'), the woman, 28, said she and her husband, 32, had been spending time with the Redditor's 28-year-old friend, described as a “small time” influencer who is “always recording and vlogging and stuff.”

According to the woman, she and her husband made it clear that they were not okay with their faces being in her posts, “and she seemed to respect that boundary” until recently — when she posted a TikTok video compilation of the Redditor’s husband.

"It was clear he wasn't even aware he's being recorded," the woman added of the clip, which she said had gotten a half million views by the time she saw it.

“The video was honestly the creepiest thing I’ve ever seen,” she continued, sharing that her husband "was HORRIFIED," not to mention “uncomfortable and violated knowing that someone had been secretly recording him.”

After the discovery, the woman said her husband asked their friend to delete all videos of him that she had in her possession, including the TikTok post.

"She said that she meant no harm and that it was all for ‘online engagement’ since, I quote, ‘TikToks with hot guys go viral very fast’ and that she’d gained a lot of followers after posting that,' " the woman wrote, going on to share in an update that the TikTok was "still in the process of being taken down."

The Redditor went on to say that her friend eventually accused her of being “jealous of her online success," which prompted the woman to reply, "You’re delusional and unhinged....Stay away from us, you creepy weirdo."

"Now she’s all weepy and depressed and has been telling our common friends how ‘mean’ I was to her," the woman wrote, as she asked if others felt like she had really been in the wrong.

Though some commenters noted that the Redditor's language was a bit harsh, many still agreed with her response to her friend's behavior. “Her focus on gaining followers over respecting your wishes indicates a problematic attitude,” one person wrote.

“[Her] behavior was a serious violation of privacy, and your response was justified given how uncomfortable and violated both you and your husband felt,” another commenter said. “It's important to set boundaries and protect your personal space.”



As another reply noted, “The ethical implications of using social media to gain engagement at the expense of someone else’s privacy are significant.”



Still others suggested that there might be another factor at play. "Ain't no way she called your husband hot and then said you're jealous of her," read the reply, "GIRLLL SHE'S jealous of YOU!"

