Woman Secretly Films Her Fiancé Pretending to Insult Her to See If Her Future Mother-in-Law 'Has My Back' (Exclusive)

"Who raised you?" the fiancé's mom asks her son in the viral TikTok clip

A woman secretly filmed her fiancé pretending to insult her so that she could get her future mother-in-law’s reaction on camera.

Keely Grace Gaffney, a content creator based in Arizona, posted the video on TikTok on Dec. 25. The clip — which has since garnered over 44 million views — features Keely at a dinner table with her fiancé and his parents.

Keely, 22, can be heard asking her fiancé Nash Morgan, 26, to pass the butter, at which point he sighs in exasperation, before saying, “The thing’s already soaked in butter. Do you really think you need more butter? This is, like, a lot of calories.”

The hidden camera then pans to Nash’s mom, Gail Morgan, who appears horrified.

“Hey, cut — wait,” Gail firmly tells her son, before asking, “Who raised you?”

She continues, “I did not raise you to be talkin’ to her like that. She asked you for something — you need to get it for her. She doesn’t need you counting her calories [or] her intake of her butter. She wants butter, she can have butter.”

In the comments section, viewers were all about Gail’s quick reaction, with one writing, “She is DREEEAAAAMMMM of a mother in law.”

“Amazing mother,” another wrote.

Keely tells PEOPLE exclusively that even though she and Nash met two years ago — and became engaged after “a year and one month” — this was only her second time meeting his parents in person, as they live out of state.

However, she says she and Gail are “very close,” explaining, “We text and call all the time.”

Keely says that Gail was “very relieved” when she found out that the whole thing was just a prank.

“We’re all very sarcastic,” Keely explains. "Like, the whole family is filled with jokes, so it was easy to brush off after that.”

Keely adds that this wasn't the first time she and Nash pulled this particular social experiment, as they did the same thing to her own mother for a TikTok video posted in November.

“Her reaction was very reactive, and it kinda got a lot of hate comments," Keely says of her mom. "She took my side and a lot of the comments were disagreeing, [saying] that she shouldn’t get involved in the relationship."

She adds, "It triggered a lot of comments. This [more recent one] had a lot more positive comments, so we were excited to see that.”



